HOUSTON (KIAH) — About 50 to 70 people are left with no homes and no place to go after a fire broke out at an apartment complex overnight in west Harris County.
It happened at the Cozumel Apartments at 6403 Sierra Blanca Drive in the Mission Bend area around 10 p.m. Monday night.
There were five units in the complex with heavy fire when fire crews arrived. But the fire grew quickly and damaged about 20 units overall.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.
The Red Cross has been notified to help with the displaced residents.