HOUSTON (KIAH) — About 50 to 70 people are left with no homes and no place to go after a fire broke out at an apartment complex overnight in west Harris County.

It happened at the Cozumel Apartments at 6403 Sierra Blanca Drive in the Mission Bend area around 10 p.m. Monday night.

HCFMO investigators are on scene assisting @CommunityVFD with an apartment fire in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Dr. No injuries reported at this time. Red Cross has been notified. The origin and cause investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/A5UNuDj2ef — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) February 28, 2023

There were five units in the complex with heavy fire when fire crews arrived. But the fire grew quickly and damaged about 20 units overall.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Red Cross has been notified to help with the displaced residents.