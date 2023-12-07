HOUSTON (KIAH) — City workers for Piney Point Village are working at a different location for the time being.

That’s because a fire at the village’s city hall located on the third floor of a building in the 76-hundred block of Woodway Drive in Houston Tuesday night flooded their normal workspace with smoke and soot.

City Administrator Bobby Pennington and other people associated with the building’s management company say they believe an extension cord powering the lights on a Christmas tree in the building’s lobby overheated and caused the fire.

The damage is minimal, but Pennington has temporarily relocated city hall workers to a different building because of the lingering foul odor from the smoke, and it’s unclear when they’ll be able to return.

State Farm Insurance says they see claims for fires like this one all of the time as people decorate for the holiday season.

“They’re pulling out their Christmas tree lights, and it’s stuff that hasn’t been seen or used for a good period of time,” Benjamin Palmer, a State Farm spokesperson, said. “So when we’re not utilizing those things, we’re not necessarily seeing if they’re faulty or not.”

State Farm has advice for anyone who’s decorating with Christmas lights:

Check each strand before using them for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections

Make sure exterior lights are certified for outdoor use

Unplug or turn off lights before going to bed or leaving your home

“These things wear out,” Palmer said of Christmas light strands. “If they’re not being used properly or stored properly, they can create a real hazard and create a fire.”