DEER PARK, Texas (KIAH) — The fire that reignited at the Shell petrochemical plant in Deer Park on Saturday is still burning as of Monday morning.

Shell says the fire has been contained to a controlled zone, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says air monitoring is on-going and so far, no harmful levels of chemicals have been detected.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and other authorities are jointly responding along with Shell to the response of the fire.

On the Sunday morning of May 7, wastewater containment was nearing capacity in on-site storage ponds, Shell said. In preparation for the incoming weather, runoff water was directed to the Houston Ship Channel as part of a controlled discharge. As a precaution, boom has been deployed to prevent any product from entering the channel.

The facility continues to use a large amount of water to control the fire at the facility. Water continues to be added to nearby retention ponds with an expectation that when the fire is extinguished, large volumes will still be needed to cool equipment for up to 36 hours.

The original fire started Friday, creating a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Nine workers were hospitalized and released after undergoing precautionary medical evaluations when the fire started.