HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at Carnegie Vanguard High School.

The fire started inside the school around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, located at 1501 Taft Street in Houston’s Fourth Ward.

Firefighters located smoke in the auditorium, and then located a small fire in a maintenance room being suppressed by the sprinklers.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The school’s principal told reporters off camera the fire does not appear it will impact school operations Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.