HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke in an abandoned house in north Houston.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive.

Crews on scene confirmed the property is an older house that was abandoned and was listed for sale. But now, the house appears to be a total loss.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.