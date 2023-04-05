HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in a strip mall in west Houston.

Investigators said the fire started at a club in the plaza at 12116 Westhiemer Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The club was closed at the time, but fire crews were able to gain access and put out the blaze quickly.

No other businesses were affected, and no one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine whether this stemmed from an electrical issue in the building.