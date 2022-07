HOUSTON (CW39) — Several families have been displaced after fire ripped through an apartment complex near Greens Bayou.

Fire fighters got the call around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Several units at the apartment complex on 13011 Northborough Drive were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said that they were able to get everyone out safely and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist residents.