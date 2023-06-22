HOUSTON (KIAH) – More than a dozen apartments burned overnight after a fire broke out at the Siena Courtyard Apartment complex at 13503 Northborough Drive in north Houston.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. First responders arrived to see heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the apartment building. Officials say while two residents, and one firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries.

No one was seriously hurt, but Houston Fire Department District Chief Matthew Corso said the entire apartment building sustained damage. All residents will need to relocate.

The Red Cross was on scene helping residents.