HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City.

Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion.

They looked outside and saw the back of the home on fire.

Investigators say everyone was able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.