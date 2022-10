HOUSTON (KIAH) — A west Houston home was destroyed overnight by a fire, but the family who lived there was not home at the time.

It happened just before midnight Monday night on the 1700 block of Crestdale Drive in a neighborhood in Spring Branch.

An attached townhouse had a fire in a bedroom and part of the attic. Houston Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the flames.

HFD said no one was hurt. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.