HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people have been killed in an apartment fire in southwest Houston as firefighters fought the two-alarm blaze early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters reported to the apartment complex at 12730 Whittington Drive around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The fire was heavy and let to a lot of smoke from the building.

The fire resulted in the second and third floors of one building to collapse.

Firefighters got control of the fire around 6 a.m. and are now searching for other possible victims.

Firefighters say the victims, two men and a woman, were all located in the same apartment. A lot of side streets are blocked as crews continue to put out the fire. The cause is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.