HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is wanted by authorities early Tuesday morning after being accused of setting a home in north Harris County where his separated wife lived on fire and then hitting her as she evacuated the home.

Pablo Patino, 28, was charged by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for arson of habitation, violation of a protective order, and aggravated assault. There is no word of his arrest or his whereabouts.

Crews from the Northwest Fire and Little York Fire Departments responded to a house fire around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 11400 block of Mortimer Drive. Firefighters found smoke and fire in front of the house and quickly put out the flames.

Officials said that a gas can was found in the house’s driveway.

Crime scene tape was put in front of the home and the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the investigation.

The HCFMO then said that the suspect, later identified as Patino, intentionally set fire to the house and waited in his car for his estranged wife to come out the house. When she evacuated the house, Patino then hit her and then fled the scene, investigators said.