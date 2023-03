HOUSTON (KIAH) — Meyerland Middle School in south Houston will be closed on Wednesday after a fire caused over $50,000 worth of damage.

Investigators said that on Monday morning, a couple of students set toilet paper on fire in one of the restrooms. Houston Fire Department crews used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

Now those teens will face arson charges.

The school staff said everyone had been accounted for and all had evacuated.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.