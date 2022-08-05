HOUSTON (CW39) A Houston firefighter is recovering from injuries after he was hurt fighting a warehouse fire.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. last night near Hansen road and Scranton street in southeast Houston.

The warehouse was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

While firefighters were on the roof, one firefighter lost his footing and fell through the roof. A mayday was called out and within a minute the firefighter was located. We’re told he was able to walk, and transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The area was housing school busses but they were not damaged.

The cause is under investigation.