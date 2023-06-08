HOUSTON (KIAH) — A firefighter is recovering after battling a stubborn fire at a storage unit in northwest Harris County.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, crews with the Klein Fire Department, with help from the Cypress Creek and Tomball fire departments, got to the storage facility located at the 22300 block of the Tomball Parkway and were able to contain the fire, which had only spread to three units.

However, the fire was harsh to extinguish, and it took crews several hours to finally put it down, damaging more than 60 units in total.

That one firefighter was taken by ambulance to a hospital for heat exhaustion and is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear what caused the fire as authorities with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are still investigating this incident.