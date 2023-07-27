One resident also injured and 16 units damaged at the scene

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a nerve-wracking scene in northwest Houston, as a fire engulfs apartment units. It was so destructive, that one firefighter needed help of his own.

It was just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night when a fire was reported at 505 Cypress Station Dr. Apparently, something caught on fire on an apartment balcony. But what happened next sent residents scrambling.

The fire moved quickly, and smoke and flames spread fast. And for over an hour, fire crews worked hard to tap it out.

Even after the fire was out, residents still were not able to return to their apartments, due to concerns about remnants from the fire. According to officials on the scene, 16 units were damaged.

Injuries were sustained by a resident and firefighter.