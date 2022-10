HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Fire Department asks the community to stay away from the 6200 block of Jensen Drive.

That’s where almost 60 firefighters are battling a large fire at Martin’s Hardware and Lumber in north Houston.

It’s unclear what started the fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no reports of any injuries to firefighters or lumber yard workers or customers.

This is a developing story.