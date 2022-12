HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews in north Harris County responded to a fire at D.W. Hooks Airport early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the Klein Fire Department said that it responded to a hangar fire at the airport, located at 7518 Eagle Lane in Houston. The Spring Fire Department provided aid and Harris County Emergency Services was on the scene as well.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.