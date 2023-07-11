HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are responding to an active fire in a commercial building in Humble early Tuesday morning.

The fire started a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a building located at 1731 Treble Drive.

The Humble Fire Department and several other agencies are battling a heavy fire.

According to reports, propane tanks were off gassing and detonating, along with fire damaging power lines and transformers.

At this time, it is an active scene and other building around the area appear to be on fire.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.