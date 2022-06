HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at an apartment complex in the Westchase area of west Houston with one possible injury.

At 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Houston Fire Department said that they are engaged in a fire at the Woodtrail Apartments at 9900 Richmond Avenue.

A civilian is being evaluated at the scene, HFD said.

Police said that due to heavy equipment traffic by HFD and other local emergency personnel, they are asking that you avoid the area where the blaze is.