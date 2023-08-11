Quick work by Houston firefighters kept flames from a backyard fire from reaching a historic home in the Freedmen’s Town area

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Flames in the backyard of a house in Fourth Ward were mostly kept from reaching the house itself by the quick work of the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters had the fire out in ten minutes — leaving the historic Freedmen’s Town home with only minor damage.

Investigators are now looking for the cause and origin of the fire that started around 8:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Gillette and Victor Streets.

They say it’s suspicious that a fire would start outside of the home in the backyard.