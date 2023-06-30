HOUSTON (KIAH)– Fourth of July weekend is finally here and that means many families have already started shopping for or popping their fireworks. However, with fireworks, if not handled properly, it can cause serious injuries.
According to the National Safety Council, here are some safety tips to keep in mind:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks
CW39 Houston reporter, Kara Willis will be live this morning with District Chief Rick Reeg from Aldine Rescue and Fire about the safety precautions you can take this year for Fourth of July.