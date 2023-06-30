HOUSTON (KIAH)– Fourth of July weekend is finally here and that means many families have already started shopping for or popping their fireworks. However, with fireworks, if not handled properly, it can cause serious injuries.

According to the National Safety Council, here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

CW39 Houston reporter, Kara Willis will be live this morning with District Chief Rick Reeg from Aldine Rescue and Fire about the safety precautions you can take this year for Fourth of July.