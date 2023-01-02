HOUSTON (KIAH) — A handful of Houston families welcomed in the new year of 2023 with a newborn, according to several area hospitals.

The first baby born in the new year in the Houston area was at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, when a baby was born at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pictures of the newborn were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, a minute later, another baby was born at St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital. Sebastian Trapp, a boy, was born at 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, coming in at 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

Memorial Hermann also reported three more babies being born within the first hour or so of 2023.

  • Claire Vy Kazantsev was born at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 12:32 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)
  • Jared Armijo was born at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital at 12:56 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)
    Jared Armijo was born at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital at 12:56 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)
  • A’Mia Grace Kimmell was born at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital at 1:05 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)

All the babies born are doing well, along with their parents, the hospitals said.