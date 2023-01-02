HOUSTON (KIAH) — A handful of Houston families welcomed in the new year of 2023 with a newborn, according to several area hospitals.
The first baby born in the new year in the Houston area was at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, when a baby was born at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pictures of the newborn were not immediately available.
Meanwhile, a minute later, another baby was born at St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital. Sebastian Trapp, a boy, was born at 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, coming in at 8 pounds and 12 ounces.
Memorial Hermann also reported three more babies being born within the first hour or so of 2023.
All the babies born are doing well, along with their parents, the hospitals said.