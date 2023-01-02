Sebastian Trapp was the first bundle of joy born at St. Luke’s Health in 2023. (St. Luke’s Health)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A handful of Houston families welcomed in the new year of 2023 with a newborn, according to several area hospitals.

The first baby born in the new year in the Houston area was at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, when a baby was born at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pictures of the newborn were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, a minute later, another baby was born at St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital. Sebastian Trapp, a boy, was born at 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, coming in at 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

Memorial Hermann also reported three more babies being born within the first hour or so of 2023.

Claire Vy Kazantsev was born at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 12:32 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)

Jared Armijo was born at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital at 12:56 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)

A’Mia Grace Kimmell was born at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital at 1:05 a.m. (Memorial Hermann Hospital)

All the babies born are doing well, along with their parents, the hospitals said.