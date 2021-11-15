HOUSTON (KIAH) — First Lady Jill Biden visited Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital to promote the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The visit comes as part of a national campaign to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.
It was Biden’s second stop on a national tour. Biden arrived with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
All parents out there know that it’s a sacred responsibility to care for the youngest among us,” Murthy saidSurgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
Biden was joined by local U.S. House Democrats Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher.
The pandemic has been difficult for children and families, and getting children vaccinated is the best way to protect our kids and ensure students can continue learning in person. I am grateful for the efforts of the Biden Administration to keep our kids safe and to end the COVID-19 pandemicCongresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07)
