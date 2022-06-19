HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the county Saturday afternoon from an out-of-state resident.

The infected person has since returned to their state of residence. An HCPH case investigation team is working with the individual to identify others who may have been exposed.

This news came shortly after the Houston Health Department confirmed its first case of monkeypox in a Houston resident with recent international travel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services, the monkeypox virus does not currently present a risk to the general public.

“Our case investigation team works with individuals with reportable illnesses to ensure they have the proper resources and guidance to protect themselves and others,” Community Health & Wellness Division Director Dr. Ericka Brown said. “While the current risk of monkeypox infection in our community is low, we urge residents to be vigilant and seek medical attention if symptoms consistent with monkeypox do occur. HCPH will continue to monitor and work with our federal and state partners to bring the most up-to-date guidance.”

Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person by inhaling large respiratory droplets or through close contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

Those infected may experience fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, as well as more serious complications.

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States.

