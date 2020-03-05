First ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus confirmed in Fort Bend County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services was notified Wednesday afternoon that a man in his seventies that lives in Fort Bend County tested 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. A presumptive positive test means it will be treated as if it is actually positive and the test will be sent to the CDC for confirmation. Officials say they are expecting to hear back about this case in one to two days.

Health officials say the man traveled abroad and got sick after he came back to the United States. Because of the ongoing investigation and HIPPA regulations, they did not say where the man traveled or where he has spent time since he has been back. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

“As this case was associated with travel, at this time, we still have no evidence of community spread of COVID-19. While we know this news is concerning, it is not unexpected," said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, the director of Fort Bend County Health and Human Services.

Officials say even with this development, the immediate risk to most of us is low. They are encouraging everyone to not go to the emergency room unless it is essential and if you are experiencing cough, fever or respiratory problems to go see your doctor. Also, it is important to practice healthy hygiene habits.

“Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn’t change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 5, 2020

Fort Bend ISD released a statement saying they have been working with health officials to make sure they are doing what they can to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases and they will continue to disinfect campuses each day with hospital grade products.

Fort Bend ISD is working closely with health care officials to ensure we have taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases.



WATCH: https://t.co/yyM0q0hZrH



For more detailed information, please visit: https://t.co/OJFZKFecCj — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) March 5, 2020

The Houston Health Department announced there is now a way to test for the virus locally. This means results will be available in about twenty-four hours versus before, the tests were packaged and shipped to the CDC in Atlanta for testing which took about forty-eight to seventy-two hours.

“The big difference is that we are going to be able to get test results much more quickly than we have in the past several weeks. Having said that, there is still a limit to amount of tests we can run in a day. So I strongly encourage people to be patient with us as we get the testing process up and going," explained Dr. David Persse, the Houston Public Health Authority.

Persse said they will be prioritizing the tests based on need and the description of what the patient is experiencing and if they have traveled lately.