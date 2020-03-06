Five people being treated for coronavirus in the Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are now five confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, in the Houston area. There is one in the city of Houston, three in unincorporated Harris County, and the one in Fort Bend County.

All of these cases have international travel in common. Officials say they were all part of a group that traveled to Egypt last month and contracted the virus overseas.

One of the patients that tested positive is a Rice University employee. The university says the employee was only on campus on February 24 and 25, and was only in one building which they say has been extensively and continuously sanitized.

Updated: ⁦@houmayor⁩ Sylvester Turner’s statement: Houston Health Department reports city’s first presumptive case of coronavirus disease 2019 https://t.co/cySNKCNyWa — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) March 6, 2020

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo explains they are focusing now on other people that went on that trip to Egypt.

“We’ve been treating all of the folks associated with this trip as presumptive positives in a way. We have been asking them to self-quarantine, we have been mapping their networks, where they’ve been and reaching out to the folks they may have been in contact with," explained Hidalgo.

Judge Hidalgo says they are expecting to see more cases in the coming days as test results come back. She also reiterated that they are very much in the containment phase and there is still no evidence of community spread.

Officials continue to stand by their advice that you should go about your normal routines and just pay extra attention to your hygiene habits and to stay home if you are sick.

Many local school districts are responding to all of this as well, saying they are taking precautions. Lamar CISD is suspending perfect attendance rules for the rest of the school year in light of the virus.