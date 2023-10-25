HOUSTON (AP) — Flights have resumed at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport after two private jets clipped wings when they were moving on the airfield.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is releasing a statement in response to what happened.

Debris was cleared from the airfield and flight operations restored, the airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported and the city fire department said there was no risk of fire after the collision Tuesday afternoon at the airport southeast of downtown.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on X that a twin-engine Hawker H25B turned off a runway without permission and collided with a twin-engine Cessna C510 that had landed on another runway. The FAA didn’t say how many people were on board each plane.

A twin-engine Hawker H25B departed without permission from Runway 22 @HobbyAirport at 4 PM today when it collided with a twin-engine Cessna C510 that was landing on Runway 13 Right. No injuries have been reported. This info is preliminary & subject to change. FAA Statement

“Due to the debris caused by the accident, the airfield is shut down until further notice,” Hobby Airport said on X. Officials urged travelers to check with their airlines for more information.

In an update just after 5 p.m., the airport said it diverted 11 flights and canceled four, ABC 13 reported. Flights were returned to normal flight status around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a six-person team to investigate the collision, the NTSB said on X.

There’s been a string of recent close calls at airports around the nation and the Biden administration said in September it will invest $26 million to address the problem. The money will go toward new safety measures, including automation to alert air traffic controllers about planes that are heading for the wrong runway.