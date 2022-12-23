Wintry weather elsewhere is causing flight delays and cancelations at Houston’s airports

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures well below zero aren’t a problem for Hobby and Bush Intercontinental airports, if they don’t come with frozen precipitation.

That is the case Friday in Houston, but other parts of the country are frozen over.

The wintry weather elsewhere is to blame for lots of canceled and delayed at Houston’s two major airports.

That’s left lots of people — including entire families — stuck at the airport.

“We were supposed to leave at 6:30, and at six o’clock we were told it was canceled,” Ana Rojas Bastidas said of her family’s flight. “So we’re all trying to rebook and try to make it out to family for the holidays.”

The Houston Airport System has a handy website for checking on the status of your flight.

They recommend arriving at either Bush or Hobby airports two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Bastidas and her family did everything right but were still left in the cold.

They’re trying to stay positive.

“If we get frustrated, and we get stressed out, it kind of ruins the whole experience — on top of it already being ruined,” she said.

“We try to just roll with the punches. What are you going to do? Got to book somewhere warm instead,” she said laughing.