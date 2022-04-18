HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable accused of robbing Vietnamese businesses while in uniform is due back in court on Monday.

Deputies say former Deputy Bobby Joe Espinosa first appeared in court Saturday, April 16. According to our news partners at ABC 13, Espinosa is accused of stealing a large amount of cash from three separate businesses.

It’s alleged that between $2,500 and $30,000 was stolen between September 2021 and March 2022. Investigators say that Espinosa robbed three Vietnamese businesses while wearing his Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s office uniform.

According to ABC 13, The former deputy allegedly disconnected security cameras before forcing employees to give him the money out of the cash register and other places.

As of now, his bond is set at $30,000. The 39-year-old has a curfew set from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for seven days a week.