HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving.

It’s called Cupcake Kitchen. When doors first opened back in 2014, the small business specialized in desserts. Once COVID-19 hit, more people wanted to-go homecooked meals. So, the bakery expanded its soul-food menu.

Farooq says since the Cupcake Kitchen already had an established online and social media community, the owner, Patrice Farooq, says it was an effortless transition.

The former math and science teacher says becoming an entrepreneur is something she always had in mind. Farooq comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Her brother is the co-owner of “Exotic Pop” a popular beverage company in Houston.

Farooq says her transition from the classroom to the kitchen came with few challenges. Her career as an educator prepared her with the skills she needed to be successful. Especially, when it comes to managing a team and customers.

“My students would be like ‘oh my mom wants to get cupcakes from you for a party or something like that. Then my co-workers… I kid you not, I would bring desserts that I would create and ask them to taste them. Then it was just some things that would just take off,” said Farooq.

The Houston native says her business has overcome the hardships of Hurricane Harvey and the ongoing pandemic. Now she hopes to expand Cupcake Kitchen by opening a second location in the near future.

Cupcake Kitchen and Bakery is located in Houston’s Third Ward.