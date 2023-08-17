Christie says he has the experience needed for a successful campaign: name recognition, favorability from a diverse coalition of voters, and funding.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’s no stranger to Houston and Houston politics. Now, this former Houston City Councilman has officially filed his application for mayor.

Dr. Jack Christie made the announcement Thursday morning.

Christie has 22 years of elected public service and has won 15 elections during which time he’s represented his constituents with perfect attendance. Currently, he oversees a successful Houston area practice that cares for more than 35,000 patients.

In a news release announcing his mayoral run, Christie says he has the experience needed for a successful campaign: name recognition, favorability from a diverse coalition of voters, and funding.

As Houston City Council – At Large Member, he developed and executed solid financial plans that helped the city avoid bankruptcy, including:

o reduced pension liability from $9 billion to $3 billion,

o decreased $17 million deficit in healthcare to a departing balance of $26 million for employees to use for preventive care,

o recommended increase of 500 police officers during 8-year tenure,

o promoted recycling, and clean air programs.

While president of the Spring Branch ISD board of trustees, the board was recognized as the most outstanding in the state of Texas.

As Chairman of the State Board of Education, he also says he raised high school accountability standards in all 15 required subject areas, preparing kids for the 21st century workforce.