PEARLAND, Texas (KIAH) – Pearland city officials announced Monday the passing of Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid, 97, a public servant who served his community for 44 years. Mayor Reid passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023.

“Mayor Reid was an inspiration and friend who I will dearly miss,” said Mayor Kevin Cole. “His legacy will always be an important part of Pearland, and I only hope that I can continue to add to the community he so dearly loved.”

Reid served the City of Pearland for 44 years as a councilmember and mayor. Under his leadership, Mayor Reid oversaw numerous initiatives, including the expansion of public services, the development of new public facilities, and the creation of new job opportunities.

Mayor Reid is survived by his daughter, Trisha Robison, and his son, Carl Reid.