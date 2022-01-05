HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former Houston Texans player pleaded guilty to trying to scam the NFL’s player trust fund, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

Shantee Orr, a former Texans linebacker from 2003 to 2007, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of securing the execution of a document, namely checks, by deception.

He, along with eight other former NFL players and an athletic trainer, are charged with being a part of a $632,000 scheme to defraud a trust fund by submitting false claims for medical benefits, prosecutors said.

“When former players cheat the system, they are stealing from their former teammates,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We thank the Texas Department of Insurance for their partnership in uncovering this scam.”

Orr received $129,194 in his part of the scheme. Of that total, he has repaid $97,929 in restitution to the NFL trust account and received five years’ probation, prosecutors said.

In the scheme, the remaining $31,265 Orr received went to Louis Ray, an athletic trainer and owner of Rehab Express, a Galleria-area rehabilitation facility. Ray faces first-degree felony charges, accused of creating fraudulent invoices claiming to perform treatments on the players from March 7, 2016, to November 2018.

The scheme was investigated by the fraud unit of the Texas Department of Insurance in cooperation with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The cases are being prosecuted by Rick Watson, a special assistant district attorney assigned by the Texas Department of Insurance to support the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Financial Crimes Division.

“It’s important to go after insurance fraud at all levels,” Watson said. “When we do, it helps protect the integrity of the system for everyone.”