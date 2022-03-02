RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — There is an update on a shooting involving a deputy in Fort Bend County last Friday night, when a man was shot by deputies and one deputy was injured.

Fort Bend County investigators said two deputies were stabbed in the incident. One of those deputies is the one who accidentally shot himself.

It all started as an investigation into a hit-and-run accident in Beasley near Highway 59. Deputies said the suspect, Jacob Huerta came at them with a knife after refusing several orders to get out of his vehicle.

A deputy tried using a taser to stop the 37-year-old Huerta, but he didn’t stop and stabbed a deputy, who then shot and killed him, investigators said.

The injured deputy was transported to the medical center in Houston where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the incident.

“It’s a sad day any time our officers are forced to use their weapon,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement. “Our deputies are trained to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations such as this.”