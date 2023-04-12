HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Fort Bend County commissioner said he will have to move from his home to run for reelection for his current seat in the 2023 election.

Redistricting in 2021 removed a Sugar Land neighborhood from Fort Bend County Precinct 3.

It’s the neighborhood where Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers says he’s lived for 47 years, and he says it had been part of the precinct for more than 30 years prior to redistricting.

On Tuesday, Meyers, a Republican, asked the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court to add his neighborhood back into Precinct 3, but the court voted 3-2 along party lines against him.

Still, Meyers also confirmed yesterday that he plans to run for reelection, which will force him to move from his current home to a home that is inside Precinct 3.

“As a member of Commissioners Court, I have led efforts that reduced property taxes by more than $1 billion, creating a business climate that attracted new diversified businesses to Fort Bend County and continues to provide high-paying jobs for our residents. I will continue to be a voice of reason and fiscal responsibility on the court,” Meyers said in a statement.