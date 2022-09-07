Leila Skaini (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday.

Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that there is no indication of foul play in Skaini’s disappearance, they are searching for any information that can help lead to her safe return to her family.

Leila is 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any info, please contact us at 281-341-4665, or contact Det. Tyler Davis at Tyler.davis@fortbendcountytx.gov.