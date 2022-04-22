RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his battle with the Walt Disney Company, a local county judge is letting the company know that his area is ready to become the new Magic Kingdom.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George released a letter on Thursday to Disney CEO Bob Chapek inviting the company to do business in the county. George touts the county’s diversity, education and purchase power to attract Disney to the area and build a new resort.

But the letter by George, a Democrat, was also a shot at DeSantis and the Republican-led Florida Legislature, which is close to dissolving the private government that rules Walt Disney World in response to a measure critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“While you, your company, employees and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars in investments,” George wrote in the letter.

George also wrote a similar letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agawal, asking the company to move its corporate offices from Miami, Fla., to Fort Bend. He also tried to lure Tesla CEO Elon Musk to the county last year before Musk moved the company’s headquarters to Austin in late 2021.

Musk is currently looking to purchase Twitter by announcing that he’s lined up $46.5 billion in financing.

George also touted the different companies that have set stake in Fort Bend County, including Amazon, Texas Instruments, Comcast and Houston-based Gallery Furniture.

“This region in Texas would make an ideal hub for all of your operations — as we are now becoming an attractive destination for important companies from Amazon, Dell, Tesla, HP, SpaceX, and many more,” George said on his Facebook page.

This comes after the Florida House of Representatives voted to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. The bill now moves to DeSantis’ office to be signed into law.

The dispute with the company began with Disney’s criticism of a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

In March, Disney said it would suspend political donations in the state and added that it would in turn support organizations working to oppose the new law. DeSantis and his fellow Republicans then lashed out at Disney, and have defended the law as reasonable.

George faces reelection later this year. He defeated long-time incumbent Bob Hebert in 2018 in a surprise win. He now will face Republican and former Fort Bend County constable Trever Nehls in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.