Fort Bend County Judge KP George leaves hospital after dealing with kidney stone

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fort Bend County Judge KP George tweeted he is in good spirits after dealing with kidney stones over the weekend.

George tweeted that he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land early Saturday morning “due to severe and acute abdominal and stomach pain,” he said.

I am deeply thankful to my family, the emergency personnel, and our healthcare staff for supporting me over the last few days. I am in good spirits, ready to get back to work on behalf all those that call Fort Bend County home, and expected to fully recover in a few days. pic.twitter.com/uZxDztkc7Z — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) November 14, 2021

Doctors identified a large kidney stone and removed it, George said.

George, who was elected county judge in 2018, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening and will work virtually for the next couple of days.

Your words of prayer and support are fueling my recovery and mean the world to my family and me. 🙏🏾 I have been discharged from the hospital. I can’t wait to fully recover and get back to the business of serving and working with the amazing people that call Fort Bend County home. pic.twitter.com/XLQFhYb9TJ — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) November 14, 2021