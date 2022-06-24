RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A Fort Bend County deputy has been released from the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy pulled over a driver on the 2400 block of Naill Road in Fresno around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop, the deputy said that the 21-year-old Hispanic man that the deputy pulled over was noncompliant and then assaulted the deputy.

The FBCSO said that during the altercation, the deputy shot the driver, who died at the scene.

The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Pearland, where he was treated and released.

The Texas Rangers is leading the multi-agency investigation involving the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the deputy, and witnesses.