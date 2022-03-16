RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) – A woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute in Fort Bend County last week.

Adonia Martinez (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

Adonia Martinez, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, family violence, the Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. She remains in custody in the Fort Bend County Jail pending bond.

Last Thursday, detectives with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on were called to a domestic disturbance at the home on the 6600 block of Plum Springs Lane in Richmond, where shots were fired.

Deputies arrived and detained Martinez after learning that she shot her husband, Larry, as he was leaving the residence in their vehicle after a dispute, authorities said.

Martinez later confessed to shooting her husband, deputies said. Larry Martinez, 31, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was treated and is listed in stable condition.