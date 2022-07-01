FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Fort Bend County will be in a “no refusal” mode for this Fourth of July weekend, meaning that extra precautions will be taken for those driving under the influence.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement in the county have enacted a “no refusal” weekend, meaning that not only extra officers and deputies are on the road looking for drunk drivers, but attorneys will be ready to authorize search warrants to draw blood from drivers.

Attorneys from the DA’s office will be present to draft search warrants allowing judges to authorize a blood draw from drivers who show signs of intoxication.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld blood search warrants as a legal means to obtain evidence in DWI cases from suspects who are arrested, but refuse to take a breath or blood test, the DA’s office said. Nurses will be on hand to draw blood once a warrant is obtained.

The District Attorney`s No Refusal initiative is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.