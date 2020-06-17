Fort Bend ISD announces tentative plan for 2020-21 school year

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Fort Bend ISD has released a conceptual plan for the 2020-21 school year that involves both at-school and online learning as COVID-19 continues to make an impact.

Dr. Charles Dupre, the Fort Bend ISD Superintendent, made it clear this plan is preliminary and is not finalized, in part because the Texas Education Agency has not yet released their guidelines for the upcoming school year.

The tentative plan includes Pre-K through sixth grade students being back in school five days a week. For seventh through twelfth graders, the plan includes both at-school and at home online learning. Click here to read more about the plan.

Also, as Dr. Dupre has shared before, parents will have the option of choosing full-time at home, online based learning for their children.

Dr. Dupre also said so far, the length of the school day for Pre-K through sixth grade students has not been determined yet, but says he is aware that is a concern for many parents.

“We have heard concerns and know that childcare is an issue as parents return to work, so we want parents of younger students to know that we are working to provide the usual, full-length school day, if at all possible. But, we cannot make that promise today,” said Dupre.

Dupre also added the instructional program for all students at all grade levels will include some online components so that students and staff can be prepared to shift to full-time online learning if necessary due to COVID-19.

Fort Bend ISD says they will be training their staff and continuing to plan for this coming school year as they wait to learn about the state’s guidelines.