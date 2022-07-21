SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Fort Bend ISD will close one of its schools for the upcoming school year due to the discovery of what the district calls “non-airborne mold.”

The district announced this week that Barrington Place Elementary School will be closed for the whole 2022-23 school year, and students that go to that school will have to go to different campuses during that time.

The assignments FBISD has made for Barrington Place students are:

Prekindergarten and early childhood students will attend Sugar Mills Elementary.

Kindergarten through second grade students will go to Meadows Elementary.

Students from third to fifth grade will go to Lakeview Elementary.

FBISD said that the mold was discovered in the chilled water piping in the ceiling of the school during routine facilities check in June. The insulation surrounding the pipe had deteriorated with age, allowing moisture to seep into the material, causing the mold.

The school has been opened since 1990, and renovation was included in the proposed 2022 bond.

The district has more information about the move for parents and students at fortbendisd.com.