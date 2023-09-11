One Corporal & Deputy used their powers of persuasion to get the goats

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Everyday law enforcement officers around the area, serve the community in different ways. And sometimes it even involves wrangling a few wayward goats.

Early this Monday morning, the call came into the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office that two goats had somehow disappeared from their home. So, who did they call, not Goat Catchers, but someone just as responsible. The Precinct 4 Constables Office of course!

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

That’s when Corporal Gheen and Deputy Boots with Constable Mark Herman’s Office jumped into action. They drove through the community to try and track them down. And it didn’t take them long. Soon they were able to capture the two goats on the run.

The goats were found wandering in the Aldine Westfield and Wood River area. After a little convincing on the part of these law enforcement officers, they gained the goats trust, and eventually were able to surround them and bring them in.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

They were no worse for wear, and didn’t look to have any injuries., The goats were eventually reunited with their owners. Great work Corporal Gheen and Deputy Boots for coming to the rescue!!

