Four horses, abused & neglected recovering at Houston Humane Society

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Four horses are on the road to recovery thanks to the Houston Humane Society and will soon be ready for new homes.
A buckskin horse, two mini horses and a quarter horses were are all found in poor body conditions and emaciated due to neglect. Animal cruelty investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office brought the horses to the HHS for medical treatment. According to HHS, veterinary experts also found dental and hoof neglect, as well as thrush in the animals.
The Houston Humane Society says it’s dedicated to eliminating cruelty, abuse, and the overpopulation of animals. HHS says the horses will be rehabilitated at their facility before becoming eligible for adoption.
