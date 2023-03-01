HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fourth person has turned themselves in, in connection to the theft and wire transfer of $200,000.

According to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, 50 year old Janem Gibbs, of Missouri City, is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison at 2 p.m. today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Munson P. Hunter III aka Paul Hunter, from Rosedale, New York, Gregory Thurman, from Richmond, Texas and Travis Deon Wright, from Missouri City, Texas were all arrested.

Hunter was arrested in New York where he made his appearance, while Thurman and Wright appeared in Houston. Hunter, Thurman, Wright and Gibbs are charged with the theft of $200,000.

The charges allege Gibbs was a former assistant branch manager at Capital One N.A. in Houston. She allegedly wire transferred money from a customer’s account at Capital One without his knowledge, to an account at a New York City bank.

Hunter, Thurman and Wright were also charged with wire fraud for moving the stolen money through a series of other accounts at banks in New York, Virginia and Texas. According to the charges, the accounts were opened using fictitious names. All four are charged with bank fraud.

All but Gibbs are also charged with two counts of wire fraud. If convicted, each faces up to 30 years in prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine on each count. The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John R. Lewis is prosecuting the case.