It started as a house party until the victims were beaten up

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KIAH) — It was supposed to be a fun house party for teens. According to League City police, it led to the beating and assault of several teenagers. Now four suspects, including two juveniles, have been arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the League City Police Department received a call from a parent wanting to report an incident that had occurred around 11 p.m. the night before. The incident involved the alleged assault of three teenagers, one of whom was his child.

The parent stated that the three teenagers were attending a party at a home located on Vega Court when they were beaten by numerous males who were also attending the party.

Isaac Walton (League City Police)

Gregory Kearns (League City Police)

Isaac Walton, 17, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond set at $40,000.

Gregory Kearns, 17, has been arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury. His bond was set at $2,500. Two 16-year-old juvenile males were arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

LCPD is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Detectives are interviewing the victims, witnesses, and suspects and reviewing numerous video recordings of the incident. All accounts must then be compared to any forensic or physical evidence involved in this case.