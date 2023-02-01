HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fourth inmate has now died at the Harris County Jail this month.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Smith, 23, suffered an “apparent medical emergency” on Tuesday morning and was seen by the in-house clinic before he went to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say he had no obvious injuries.

The HCSO said that Smith was taken to the jail clinic around 10:40 a.m., then taken to the hospital. He was then declared dead at 11:25 a.m.

Smith was locked up on a sexual abuse of a child charge, but had not been convicted and was due in court this week.

According to our news partners at ABC13, Smith is the nephew of another inmate, Gary Wayne Smith, who also died in custody in the jail a few weeks ago. He was in jail for a parole violation and had “numerous medical conditions.”

Houston police will investigate the death, while the HCSO’s Internal Affairs Division will look to see if all policies and procedures by jail staff were followed.

In 2022, 25 inmates died in the jail under HCSO’s custody.