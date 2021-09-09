FREE Admission for first responders and family at Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This weekend first responders and their family members can honor the 2,977 lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorists attacks at the Lone Star Flight museum for free. Police, fire, coast Guard, Maritime Marines, and all EMS (contract, transport, etc.) are eligible for the free entry on Sept. 11, 2021 and Sept. 12th.

On the first day of the Lone Star Flight Museum’s weekend programming, first responders will receive a free patriot pin.





Source: Lone Star Flight Museum

The following is a full overview for Sept. 11th weekend programming at the Lone Star Flight Museum:

Saturday, Sept. 11

All Day

Survivor Tree – Learn about the lone Callery pear tree that survived 9/11 and make your own survivor leaf with a message of hope.

What Happened on 9/11 – Watch a short, 10 minute video in the Orientation Theater that chronicles the timeline of 9/11 and stories of two brave survivors.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: First Responder Badges

Kids can make and wear their own first responder badge.

10:30 a.m. – Moment of Silence

11 a.m. – noon: Billy Forney Presentation in Event Center

Hear the inspiring story of native Houstonian and 9/11 Survivor.

1 – 3 p.m.: Virtual Talk with The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Event Center

Discussions on the events of 9/11, along with personal stories from family members and first responders broadcasted from 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

Sunday, Sept. 12

All Day

First Responders are FREE!

Noon – 4 p.m.: Free Flight Simulators

The museum says first responders from all over, not just Houston, are included. First responders must show a form of official ID for the free entry and may up to 3 guests. First responder students and cadets may also receive free admission, but no free entry will be included for additional guests. For more information on the visit this link.